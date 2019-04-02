|
Herman B. "Sandy" Schulte 1929 - 2019
Williamsville, IL—Herman B. (Sandy) Schulte, 89, of Williamsville passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. John's Hospital. Sandy was born November 26, 1929, in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Margaret Bolan Schulte and Herman Schulte. Sandy graduated from Easton High School. After graduating from High School, Sandy served in the Navy for four years. He was a farmer his entire life and loved the farm and being outdoors. Sandy married Mary Lake in 1965 and they shared over 50 years of marriage together. Sandy was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather; he deeply loved his family. He was an avid sports fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburg Steelers, as well as his grandchildren's sports. He attended many of their games and was their biggest fan.
Sandy was preceded in death by his wife Mary and is survived by his son, Robert (Bob) Paul (Judy) of Fort Collins Colorado; daughter, Jayne Carney of Kirkwood, Missouri; and 4 grandchildren, Ryan Esper, Jessica (Esper) Neuhaus (Andrew), Sarah Paul, and Alex Paul. He also has several nieces and nephews.
Per the family request the funeral services will be private.
Donations can be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019