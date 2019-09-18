Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Herman Ceaser
Herman "Lonnie" Ceaser Sr.


1951 - 2019
Herman "Lonnie" Ceaser Sr. Obituary
Herman "Lonnie" Ceaser, Sr. 1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Herman "Lonnie" Ceaser, Sr., 68, departed this life on September 13, 2019 in Springfield, IL at his residence. He was born April 29, 1951 in Eden, MS, the son of Daisie Lee Patton and Arthur Ceaser, Sr.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Second Timothy Baptist Church, 1122 East Pine Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Larry Luster, Sr. officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00pm. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
