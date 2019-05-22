|
|
Hildegard Louise (Hilde) Baginski 1924 - 2019
Tallahassee, FL—Hildegard Louise (Hilde) Baginski passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on May 20, 2019 at her home in Tallahassee, Florida.
Hilde was born in Buer, Germany and immigrated to the United States as a small child, moving to Springfield, Illinois in 1928. She graduated from Lanphier High School in Springfield and took classes at Brown's Business College. Hilde worked for a short time as a secretary and bookkeeper, but her primary life-long job was as a homemaker. She attended and volunteered at Concordia Lutheran Church while living in Springfield, including teaching Sunday school, where she learned many lessons about life from the small children she taught. She moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1990 and joined Epiphany Lutheran Church. One of her greatest joys was quilting with a great group of friends at Epiphany. During her time in Tallahassee, she remained an active volunteer at her church and also volunteered for many years at Tallahassee Community Hospital.
Hilde was preceded in death by her mother and father, Marie (Neyka) and Gustave Marzinzik, and her husband of forty-seven years, Walter Max Baginski. She is survived by her daughter Peggy Martin (Gary), her son Steve (Lynn), her brothers Gus Marzinzik (Lil), George Marzinzik (Mary), and Ron Marzinzik, eleven nieces and nephews, six grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She loved her family and was proud of all of them.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 8300 Dearlake Road, Tallahassee, Florida, with an opportunity to meet there with the family at 1:30 p.m. Family members are invited to the interment, which will follow at Culley's MeadowWood Cemetary, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iglesia Luterana Cristo el Salvador, 204 Wernett St., Del Rio, TX 78840, to Epiphany Lutheran Church (designated for the Mission Quilters group or to the church itself), 8300 Dearlake Road, Tallahassee, FL, 32312, or to Lutheran High School, 3500 W. Washington St., Springfield, IL 62711.
