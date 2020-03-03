|
|
Holly Ann Adams 1950 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Holly Ann Adams, 69, of Sherman, IL, died at 7:20 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Holly was born on July 7, 1950, the daughter of Matthew and Fayne (Grimmett) Holland. She married Jay W. Adams on September 11, 1971, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springfield.
Holly was a graduate of Ursuline Academy High School in Springfield. She went on to work for several years at St. John's Hospital, then as a self-employed at home Medical Transcriptionist. She was a proud Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Springfield. Holly's greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and grand dogs. She also enjoyed genealogy and cooking.
Holly was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Jay W. Adams of Sherman; two daughters, Lindsey Marie (Jeremy) Stuenkel and Kimberly Ann Noyes (fiancé, Bryan Coop), both of Sherman; four grandchildren, Caleb Stuenkel, Jaylin Noyes, Anna Stuenkel and Evan Noyes; one brother-in-law; four sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, C.R.S., PhD, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or St. Joseph Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020