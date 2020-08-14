Howard Bull 1941 - 2020

Howard Bull 1941 - 2020Springfield , IL—Howard Bull, 79, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at The Villas East in Sherman.Howard was born in his family home in Jacksonville IL, on July 25, 1941 the son of Gilbert and Ruby Bull.Howard was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 40 years Donna Sue Bull, as well as his parents, 6 brothers and 6 sisters.Howard is survived by: three step children, Linda Garner of Bettendorf IA, John Shepherd of Pawnee IL and Craig Shepherd New Berlin IL,-; six grandchildren, Dustin Garner, Krista Rentfro, Michael Shepherd, Andrew Shepherd, Taylor Buehrle, and Madison Shepherd; and eight great- grandchildren- Brayden, Mason, Avery, Ryker, Harper, Liam, Finnegan, and Olivia Sue. He has two surviving brothers Donald & Clyde Bull, both of Springfield IL and 1 sister Lucille Shearer of Riverside CA.Howard was known as "Pap" to everyone who loved him. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Howard was a mechanic/machinist by trade and enjoyed tinkering with engines & tools.He loved to fish and teach his grandkids & great grandkids the proper way to catch a crappie. He loved high school football (Pawnee & New Berlin), black & white westerns and cola slushies.His smile and sense of humor will be missed every day. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, supportive father, loving grandfather and dedicated brother, forever our "Pap".A private family visitation is being held and he will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be observed.Pastor Larry Hanson will be officiating.