Howard C. Pence 1946 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Howard C. Pence, 72, of Pawnee, died at 2:54 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born October 5, 1946 in Springfield, to Henry C. and Hildreth M. Smith Pence. He married Arveda Friend in 2004 and she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Cassandra Ostermeier of Springfield and Alex (Kirsten) Pence of Madison, WI; five grandchildren, Elijah, August, Adeline, Dexter and Everly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Catherine DeCroix and one brother, Henry Charles Pence; and several beloved pets.
He served in the National Guard for six years, then worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in San Francisco. He retired from the State of Illinois Central Management Services.
Howard was a member of Elks Lodge #158. He enjoyed coaching sports for his children, fishing, and traveling the country.
Visitation: 10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019