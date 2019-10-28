|
Howard Hoehn 1917 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Howard Hoehn, 102, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
He was born in Carlinville on February 2, 1917, to Christine and Harry Hoehn. The family moved to Auburn and then to Springfield in the early 1920's. He married Mary L. Murphy on May 7, 1946, at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception; she survives.
Howard attended Converse, Bunn and Springfield High Schools, graduating in January 1936. He served in the US Army during WWII, gaining the rank of S/Sgt.
He was employed by Food Center Grocery Store and Bakery, Hummer Manufacturing Company and later the State of Illinois, retiring in February 1979.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, James, Horace (Theresa) and Herbert (Norma).
He is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Linda Santini and Richard (Mary) Vogt.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019