|
|
Howard Joseph "Joe" Reynolds 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Howard Joseph "Joe" Reynolds, 85, of Springfield, died at 6:40 pm, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home. He was born November 8, 1934 in Morrisonville, IL to Vernon and Eulalia (Minikin) Reynolds. He married Shirley Corlas April 14, 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two daughters, Kellie (Shane) Cravens and Mary Jo (Steve Kopatz) Reynolds, both of Springfield; one grandson, Thomas Hansen of Springfield; one sister, Marilyn (Leon) DeBrun of Morrisonville, IL and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Joyce Briegel and Rita DeBrun.
Joe was a member of Christ the King Parish.He formerly was a member of St. Aloysius Church where he was a lector and sang in the choir. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #4175 and also was a 4th Degree Knight. He was honored with Knight of the Year in 2005. He served in the Air National Guard for 35 years as a Communications Officer.
Private services will be held with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish.
Share stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabObituary.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020