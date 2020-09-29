Howard L. Searcy 1954 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Howard Lee Searcy, 65, of Auburn, Illinois, formerly of Pawnee, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Moran, Wyoming, while vacationing. Howard was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Springfield, the son of Stanley W. and Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Searcy Sr. He married Denise C. Cincebox on Nov. 18, 1972, at the Pawnee Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Rev. S.W. Searcy Jr.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Howard worked for Bunn Capitol Co. for several years as a mechanic, drove for CFI and owned Howard's Garage in Pawnee. Howard graduated from Divernon High School in 1972. He loved to travel. He was an avid photographer and had several of his pictures published in magazines. Howard enjoyed drag racing and raced for several years. He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association and was a huge Tim Wilkerson fan.
Howard is survived by his wife, Denise, of Auburn; one brother Edgar (Carol) Searcy of Springfield, Uncle Vito Towne of Sherman, Aunt Bonnie Boehler of Kincaid; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Howard was a beloved husband, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.
Howard's family will meet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee with Rev. Carol Creech officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks and observing social distancing. Burial will follow at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn or Pawnee food pantries or to the Pawnee Assembly of God Church.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Howard Searcy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com
