1/1
Howard L. Searcy
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard L. Searcy 1954 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Howard Lee Searcy, 65, of Auburn, Illinois, formerly of Pawnee, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Moran, Wyoming, while vacationing. Howard was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Springfield, the son of Stanley W. and Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Searcy Sr. He married Denise C. Cincebox on Nov. 18, 1972, at the Pawnee Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Rev. S.W. Searcy Jr.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Howard worked for Bunn Capitol Co. for several years as a mechanic, drove for CFI and owned Howard's Garage in Pawnee. Howard graduated from Divernon High School in 1972. He loved to travel. He was an avid photographer and had several of his pictures published in magazines. Howard enjoyed drag racing and raced for several years. He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association and was a huge Tim Wilkerson fan.
Howard is survived by his wife, Denise, of Auburn; one brother Edgar (Carol) Searcy of Springfield, Uncle Vito Towne of Sherman, Aunt Bonnie Boehler of Kincaid; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Howard was a beloved husband, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.
Howard's family will meet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee with Rev. Carol Creech officiating. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing masks and observing social distancing. Burial will follow at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Auburn or Pawnee food pantries or to the Pawnee Assembly of God Church.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Howard Searcy. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Curry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Curry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved