Howard O. Clark Obituary
Howard O. Clark 1931 - 2019
Hettick, IL—Howard O. Clark, age 88, of Hettick, IL died Sunday evening (March 31, 2019) at his residence surrounded by his family and caregivers.
He was born March 17, 1931 in Hettick, IL, son of the late Clarence C. and Mayme A. Mefford Clark.
He married Frances "Fran" Reznicek.
Surviving are his children, Phil Clark of Macomb, IL, Carrie Dorwart of Waverly, IL, Kevin Clark (Carolynn) of Farmersville, IL, Kendall Clark (Tammy) of Auburn, IL, Cathleen Nelson (Nick) of Waverly, IL; fourteen grandchildren; one sister, Karol Hazelwonder (Earl) of Godfrey, IL; two brothers, Harold "Hodge" Clark of Hettick, IL and Calvin Clark (Patsy) of Carlinville, IL; his special caregivers, Tiffany Frakes and Jakoda Zinkan both of Palmyra, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Edward Clark; a son-in-law, Craig Dorwart and a daughter-in-law, Monisa Clark.
Howard was a 1948 graduate of Carlinville High School. He was a sales manager for Smith Equipment, Molten-Rathgeb Implement, then later Sloan Implement all in Carlinville, IL retiring in 2000. He was a past board member of the Zelmer Airport board, was past mayor of Hettick and town board member and local historian. He looked forward to going out to eat every day and loved visiting with all who crossed his path. He was very involved with his family, attending family gatherings and going to his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra, IL. Burial will be in Hettick Cemetery in Hettick, IL. Visitation will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. Memorials may be made to Hettick Community Club c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
