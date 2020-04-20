|
|
Howard Rogers 1930 - 2020
Mechanicsburg, IL—Howard G Rogers, 90, of Mechanicsburg, IL. passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home with his family & his wife of 72 years, Maxine, by his side.
Howard was one of eight children born to Pearl (Castleman) and Delmar Rogers. Two siblings are still living, Ruby Barnard of Texas, and Delmar (Evon) Rogers, of Illinois. Jim and Raymond Rogers, Betty Marvin, Barbara Van Pelt, and infant Patty are deceased.
Howard had five loving daughters: Susan (companion Mike), Linda Shutt (deceased), Sandy Marshall (Greg), Lori Wells (Billy), and Melodee Daniels (Tom). Howard also had twelve grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
He worked for Allis Chalmers for many years and finished his career at the State of Illinois. He loved his family, bowling, golfing and writing silly poems for his family.
Cremation will be accorded by Park Funeral Homes and services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mechanicsburg Cemetery operating fund or the Mechanicsburg Christian Church.
Fullenwider- Park Funeral Home, 200 South Church Street, Mechanicsburg, IL. 62545 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020