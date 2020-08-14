Hubert "Hubie" J. Collins Jr. 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Hubert "Hubie" J. Collins Jr., 92, of Springfield, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center. Hubie was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Decatur, the son of Hubert J. Collins Sr. and Harriet Brown Collins. He married Beverly King Proves on Aug. 28, 1981, at New Salem. Hubie was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Eloise Janssen; and a niece, Cinda (husband, Frank) Janssen Edwards.
For more than 60 years, Hubie was in the insurance and real estate business and retired as a broker for Troxell. He and Beverly enjoyed renovating and building homes in the Leland Grove and Washington Park areas, and he very proudly called himself the "Wiggins Avenue Builder." He was the general contractor for many projects, including the successful development of Stratford Place, York Town and a strip mall on Stanford Avenue. He built many custom homes, and his clients always said, "We have the best built home in Springfield."
Hubie was an avid golfer and traveled the world to play at the best golf courses. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends, eating at the finest restaurants and spending time with his family.
Hubie is survived by his wife and best friend, Beverly; one son, Steve (wife, Sharon) of Murphysboro; two daughters, Christy (husband, Reed) Henderson of Council, Idaho, and Kathy (husband, Robert) Hernandez of Alpharetta, Georgia; two stepdaughters, Shari (husband, John) Hickey and Shelly (husband, Brian) Burnett of Springfield; seven grandchildren; Rachel (husband, Austin) Williams, Hannah (husband, Thomas) Mostrototaro, Katie Hernandez, Clayton Burnett, Madison Hickey, Sean Hickey and Sophie Burnett; and one great-granddaughter, Bella Williams.
Cremation will be accorded by Curry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Graveside services will be held jointly at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Petersburg, following his wife's death.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Rutledge Youth Foundation, 151 N. Bruns Lane, Springfield, IL 62702, or to the Simmons Cancer Institute, 315 N. Rutledge, Springfield, IL 62702.
Hubie's last words to his friends and family is a quote by Henry James, "Live all you can; it's a mistake not to."
Curry Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Pawnee is serving the family of Hubie Collins. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com
