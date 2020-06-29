Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Hunter's life story with friends and family

Share Hunter's life story with friends and family

Hunter Anthony Lehman

Gillespie, IL - Hunter Anthony Lehman, Infant, passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:18 am at died at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, IL. Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store