Ida E. Roberts
Ida E. Roberts 1933 - 2020
Forsyth, IL—Ida E. Roberts, 87, of Forsyth, IL passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Forsyth Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home in Oxford, IN with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Ida will be laid to rest in Boswell Cemetery, Boswell, IN. Memorial contributions may be directed to Forsyth Baptist Church.
Ida was born on January 13, 1933 in Greenhill, IN, the daughter of Edgar and Hazel (Wagoner) Shoaf. She married O'Neal V. Roberts on September 9, 1952. Ida retired from Decatur Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Ida was a homemaker and a devoted member of Forsyth Baptist Church where she helped prepare funeral dinners and participated in Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and sewing.
Ida is survived by her husband: O'Neal V. Roberts of Forsyth, IL; children: Debbie Martin (Tim) of Lavon, TX, Cheryl A. Roberts of Oreana, IL, Laura Peters (Tom) of Chatham, IL and Jeff N. Roberts of Decatur, IL; siblings: Glenn Shoaf (Marylou) of Danville, IL, Kay Plunkett of Florida and Phillip Shoaf (Jana) of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren: Tara Whitaker (Jason) of Houston, TX, Clay Whitaker (Dacota) of Anna, TX, Seth M. Peters (Eden) of Chatham, IL and Danae N. Glass (Dan) of Colorado Springs, CO; great grandchildren: Addyson, Olivia, Hadley, Emery, Everly and Masie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Eddie Shoaf and her two sisters: Barb Allen and Iva Taylor.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Forsyth Baptist Church
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
NOV
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
WILLIAM PLATT
Friend
