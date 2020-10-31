1/1
Ida Mae Cambruzzi
Ida Mae Cambruzzi 1923 - 2020
Geneva, IL—Mrs. Ida Mae Cambruzzi, 97, of Geneva, IL formerly of Pawnee, IL and Naples, FL passed away October 28, 2020.
She was born in Taylorville, IL May 29, 1923 the daughter of James and Anna (Schmelzer) McManus. She married Gasper J. "Gabby" Cambruzzi on July 26, 1941.
Ida Mae was formerly active at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pawnee and worked as a credit manager at K-Mart for a number of years. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and many friends and greatly enjoyed her many years living in Naples, FL.
She is survived by her two daughters: Mary Ann Cambruzzi of Highpoint, NC and Linda Cambruzzi Murphy of Batavia, IL; two grandchildren Deborah Eichen (husband Tom Reedy) of Winter Garden, FL and Danny Eichen of Naples, FL; a great-granddaughter Olivia Eichen of Naples, FL; one brother Richard (wife Judy) Masterson of Kincaid, IL along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gabby, her parents and two brothers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family Funeral Mass was held at St. Rita Catholic Church followed by burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville, IL. Contributions in her memory may be made in support of the Moorings Beach Park, Naples, FL., C/O MPOA, P.O. Box 8916 Naples, FL 34101.
Condolences may be left at mastersonfh.com and will be forwarded to her family

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
