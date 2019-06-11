|
|
Ida Mae Smith 1926 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ida Mae Smith, 93, departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born January 12, 1926 in Henry County, GA, the daughter of Bertha Turnipseed Dickson and Christopher Dickson and was raised by Jack and Johnnie Mae Turnipseed.
She married Edward L. Smith on September 4, 1948. Mrs. Ida Mae Smith was a clerk receptionist at St. John's Hospital for 31 years.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Internment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 12 to June 13, 2019