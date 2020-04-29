|
Ida Mae Wadkins 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ida Mae Wadkins, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
She was born December 22, 1939, to Harvey and Elizabeth (McCall) Stone. She married James Wadkins in 1979 in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Donald Stone and sisters, Elizabeth Fay and Evelyn Stumper.
Ida was a homemaker and formerly employed by the Fleetwood Restaurant.
She is survived by her companion, Charles Sutheard; son, Daniel Lee (Pam) Benedict; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Palm; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020