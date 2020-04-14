|
Ila Becker 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ila Marie Becker, age 87, of Virden, IL died Monday April 13, 2020 at her home in Springfield, IL
She was born August 5, 1932 in Divernon, IL daughter of the late David and Thelma Parker.
Ila never knew a stranger and had many friends. She mostly loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is her son, Rodney (Maryann) Becker; daughter, Kari (Calvin) Mabus; grandsons Mason and Carson Becker and Jacob (Casey) and Zachary Mabus and great grandchildren, Parker, Aleena, Connor, Declan and Ella as well as many other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Albert Becker, Jr.; brother William Parker and her infant sister Barbara Jean Parker.
A private graveside service will be held at Virden Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Airsman-Calvert Funeral Homes in Virden, IL
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020