Ilene L. Williamson
Virden, IL - Ilene L. Williamson, 89, passed away Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020 at her residence in Virden, IL. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.