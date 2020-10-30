1/1
Imogene Lee (Riley) Broccardo
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene Lee (Riley) Broccardo 1928 - 2020
HOPEDALE , IL—Imogene Lee (Riley) Broccardo, 92, died peacefully in her sleep at Hopedale Medical Complex, Hopedale, Illinois.
She was born on October 4, 1928, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Howard H. Riley, Sr., and Jane Elizabeth (Gibson) Riley.
Imogene married Marcel Broccardo on December 23, 1947. They celebrated 42 years of marriage until his death on November 22, 1989.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two of her children; Alfred Broccardo and Cynthia Ann Broccardo.
Imogene is survived by her two daughters; Rose (David) Duke, Felecia (William) Siliskie, and her sister Mary Eva Meyers; four grand-children, Jason Kiningham, Ramsey (David) Bell, Kirsten (James) Bishop, and Jonathan Luke Siliskie, spouse Breigh Siliskie.
She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren; Chloe, Jacob Bishop, Garrett, Emmett Bell, Austin, Harleigh Siliskie and many surviving nieces and nephews.
Imogene will always be remembered for her love of life, her beautiful smile, and her infectious laugh. She is now in the arms of the Lord she so loved. Loved and missed forever by many.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charitable organization of their choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved