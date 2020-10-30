Imogene Lee (Riley) Broccardo 1928 - 2020
HOPEDALE , IL—Imogene Lee (Riley) Broccardo, 92, died peacefully in her sleep at Hopedale Medical Complex, Hopedale, Illinois.
She was born on October 4, 1928, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Howard H. Riley, Sr., and Jane Elizabeth (Gibson) Riley.
Imogene married Marcel Broccardo on December 23, 1947. They celebrated 42 years of marriage until his death on November 22, 1989.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two of her children; Alfred Broccardo and Cynthia Ann Broccardo.
Imogene is survived by her two daughters; Rose (David) Duke, Felecia (William) Siliskie, and her sister Mary Eva Meyers; four grand-children, Jason Kiningham, Ramsey (David) Bell, Kirsten (James) Bishop, and Jonathan Luke Siliskie, spouse Breigh Siliskie.
She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren; Chloe, Jacob Bishop, Garrett, Emmett Bell, Austin, Harleigh Siliskie and many surviving nieces and nephews.
Imogene will always be remembered for her love of life, her beautiful smile, and her infectious laugh. She is now in the arms of the Lord she so loved. Loved and missed forever by many.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a charitable organization of their choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
