Imogene Matthew (Tindle) 2019
Orland Park, IL—Imogene Matthew (Tindle) Age 94, of Orland Park, IL., formerly of Pawnee and Jacksonville, IL., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights. Imogene was born in Litchfield IL. In 1941 Imogene married her late husband Howard of 71 years. Imogene and Howard moved to Jacksonville, IL in 1961 where they built and operated the Carole Jean IGA. Loving mother of: Carolyn (Michael) Rafacz, and the late Ronald Matthew, who is survived by his wife Cynthia Matthew; cherished grandmother of: Elizabeth (Doug) Stull, Matthew (Jennifer) Rafacz, Todd (Christy) Rafacz, and Christine (Ian) McPartlin; and great-grandmother of: Ryan, Laura, Natalie, Heather, Miles, Ethan, Collin, Ty, Evelyn and Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Lucille (Hughes) Tindle and brother Harold Tindle. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Emilies Fund at Smith Crossing, www.smithcrossing.org , would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 23 to July 24, 2019