|
|
Imran Rose 1989 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Imran Rose 30, departed this life on November 28, 2019 at his home in Chatham, IL. He was born June 15, 1989 in Springfield, IL, the son of Daisy and Robert Rose Jr.
Funeral Services Friday December 13, 2019, Union Baptist Church (Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield,IL 62703. Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am. Service: 11:00am-12:00pm
Interment Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield,IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019