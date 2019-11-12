|
|
Inez Hull 1933 - 2019
Scottville, IL—Inez Faith Hull was born Jan. 11th, 1933, and passed away Nov. 10th, 2019. She is survived by her husband Glenn; children Glennda (Richard) Gobble, Victor (Melody) Hull and Jonathan (Erin) Hull; eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Sat, Nov. 16th, from 9am until Service at 10am at First Christian Church of Florissant, 2890 Patterson Rd, Florissant, MO 63031. A Luncheon will immediately follow. Donations to Lincoln Christian University.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019