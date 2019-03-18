Home

Inez N. Burris Obituary
Inez N. Burris 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Inez N. Burris, 81, of Springfield passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. John's Hospital
She was born March 1, 1938, to Lester and Lillian (Dickson) Koontz. She married Jack L. Burris in 1956, in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters and a brother.
Inez was formerly employed by Koontz's Cleaners, Franklin Life and Bunn-O-Matic. She loved gardening and working in her yard. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Jack (Mary Jo) Burris and Dave Burris; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of a service 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , DAV or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
