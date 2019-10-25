|
|
Irene E. Lofton 1930 - 2019
Sidney, IL—Irene E. Lofton was born February 2, 1930 in rural Sidney, IL. Irene began her heavenly life on October 23, 2019, at 5:06 pm at Northwestern University Hospital. She was the daughter of Edgar E. Schwartz and Flora (Block) Schwartz. She was married to Clay Lofton at St. Paul's United Church of Christ on July 16, 1949.
Visitation will be Sunday October 27, 2019 from 3-6 PM at Freese Funeral Home, 202 West Main Street, Sidney, IL with the funeral at 10:30 AM Monday October 28th at the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following Mt. Hope Cemetery in Sidney, Illinois
She is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years, Clay, daughters Sharon (Marty) Conatser of Champaign, and Pam (Harl "Butch") Ray of Springfield. She also leaves 5 grandchildren whom she loved very much, Rick Malloch, Bryan (Erica) Malloch, Sara (Jonathan) Helmus, Ami (CJ) Stephens and Richard (Patsy) Conatser. Irene's seven great-grandchildren will always remember her smile and hugs, which were a must! She is also survived by many Schwartz, Lofton, and Block family members and friends that will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Irene was born and raised in rural Sidney, Illinois. She graduated from business school at Illinois Commercial College…and worked at the University of Illinois as manager of Steno services for over 25 years. Irene was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and a paid up for life member for over 67 years serving as Department (state) President in 1983-84 and as National Central Division Vice President 1989-90. Irene was always there to help anyone she could and she was loved by anyone that ever met her. Her family and her Country were always the main focus of her life.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff of Northwestern University Cardiovascular Department for their care and support. Dr. Flaherty and Dr. Pham were talented and caring. The nurses were helpful and supportive throughout our time working with them. We also wish to thank the staff and friends at the Villas of Hollybrook in Savoy, IL where they currently reside. Their love and support mean the world to Clay and the rest of the family.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Nurses Scholarship Fund.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019