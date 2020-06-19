Irene Hazel Gum
Petersburg, Illinois - Irene Hazel Gum, 104, formerly of Tallula, Illinois, passed on June 18, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, is in charge of arrangements. 217-632-2500
Petersburg, Illinois - Irene Hazel Gum, 104, formerly of Tallula, Illinois, passed on June 18, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing Home. Hurley Funeral Home in Petersburg, is in charge of arrangements. 217-632-2500
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.