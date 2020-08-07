Irene M. Metz 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Irene M. Metz, 87, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. She was born January 27, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of George and Sophia (Ratkie) Mayfield. She married James H. Metz May 9, 1953 and he preceded her in death November 9, 2015.
Irene is also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Deborah Metz; and two brothers, George and Bill Mayfield.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Mark) Rasmussen of San Marcos, CA; five sons, William (Lorilea) Metz of Springfield, Michael (Sharon) Metz of St. Louis, MO, Mark (Cathie) Metz of Springfield, Timothy Metz of Chicago, and James Patrick Metz of Riverside, CA; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Judith (Jerry) Teater of St. Augustine, FL; one brother, James (Martha) Mayfield of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Irene was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was a resident of Springfield most of her life, but enjoyed a brief residency in California from 2000 – 2010. Irene worked for the State of Illinois Treasurer Office for 23 years.
A private graveside service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Reverend Daniel Bergbower officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
