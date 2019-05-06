|
Irene Pauline Neathery 1921 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Irene Pauline Neathery, 97 ½ years old, fell asleep into the arms of Jesus surrounded by her loving family on May 2, 2019 at Hickory Glen. She was born on October 28, 1921 in Shobonier, Illinois to August and Ruby Moeller Schaal. Irene married Harry J. Neathery in Peoria, Illinois on June 12, 1943 and he preceded her in death on December 29, 1996.
Mrs. Neathery is survived by her children: Karen (Rick) Harper of Peoria, and Terry (Debbie) Neathery of Springfield, her daughter-in-law JoAnne Neathery of Springfield, six grandchildren: Dawn (Paul) Reyling of Avon, CO., Valerie (Jerry) Smith of Appleton City, MO., Hollie Behrll of East Peoria, Brandy (Corry) Harris of Marquette Heights, Kristin (Pete) Trapp of Belleville and Kara (Ken) Hinds of Pontiac, fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son David Neathery and one sister Gertrude Haluska.
Irene was a St. Louis Cardinals fan who enjoyed yardwork, playing skip-bo and canasta. She was also very fond of puzzles, crocheting many gifts for family and friends and she was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Irene will be remembered for her wit, cheerful disposition and smile. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hickory Glen and Harbor Lights Hospice for the wonderful care given to Irene.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm on Friday May 10, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 11:00am until the time of service Friday at Bisch West. Memorial contributions may be made to or to Harbor Lights Hospice and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019