Irma "Jean" Whitehurst Whitehurst 1930 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Irma "Jean" Whitehurst, age 89, of Petersburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 16, 2019. She passed to eternal life at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.
She was born on January 7, 1930, the daughter of August W. and Julia P. Seeberger Goetting. Jean married H. M. "Hank" Whitehurst on August 21, 1949, in Petersburg.
Jean helped Hank on the family farm for many years. She began working at the Menard County courthouse in 1970, and was elected Menard County Treasurer in 1982, a position she held until her retirement in 1994.
She was a long-time and very active member of the Rock Creek Presbyterian Church. Jean served as an elder and chaired many of the church functions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, Ella Louise Cutright and Dorothy L. Whisker and a daughter-in-law, Carol Whitehurst.
Jean is survived by her three sons, David "Mike" (Patty), Steve (LuAnn DeRocchi) and John, all of Petersburg. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Keri (Drew Lucht) Whitehurst, Lisa (Derek) Litchfield, Brian (Katie) Whitehurst, Joey Whitehurst and Jill (Matt) Stuhmer. There are seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be a visitation at Hurley Funeral Home on Thursday evening, September 19 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the Rock Creek Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at the Rock Creek cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Rock Creek Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019