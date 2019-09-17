Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home - Petersburg
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
(217) 632-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home - Petersburg
122 West Douglas Street
Petersburg, IL 62675
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Rock Creek Presbyterian Church
Burial
Following Services
Rock Creek cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Whitehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Whitehurst "Jean" Whitehurst


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Whitehurst "Jean" Whitehurst Obituary
Irma "Jean" Whitehurst Whitehurst 1930 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—Irma "Jean" Whitehurst, age 89, of Petersburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 16, 2019. She passed to eternal life at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.
She was born on January 7, 1930, the daughter of August W. and Julia P. Seeberger Goetting. Jean married H. M. "Hank" Whitehurst on August 21, 1949, in Petersburg.
Jean helped Hank on the family farm for many years. She began working at the Menard County courthouse in 1970, and was elected Menard County Treasurer in 1982, a position she held until her retirement in 1994.
She was a long-time and very active member of the Rock Creek Presbyterian Church. Jean served as an elder and chaired many of the church functions.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, Ella Louise Cutright and Dorothy L. Whisker and a daughter-in-law, Carol Whitehurst.
Jean is survived by her three sons, David "Mike" (Patty), Steve (LuAnn DeRocchi) and John, all of Petersburg. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Keri (Drew Lucht) Whitehurst, Lisa (Derek) Litchfield, Brian (Katie) Whitehurst, Joey Whitehurst and Jill (Matt) Stuhmer. There are seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be a visitation at Hurley Funeral Home on Thursday evening, September 19 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the Rock Creek Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at the Rock Creek cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Rock Creek Presbyterian Church or the donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hurley Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now