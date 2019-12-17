|
Irmgard K. Lindahl 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Irmgard K. Lindahl, 95, of Springfield, passed away at Memorial Medical Center at 8:10 am Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She was born in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 6, 1925 the daughter of Rudolf and Ennytte (Lorat) Kaminski. Mrs. Lindahl worked as an interpreter and translator for the British HQ in Berlin and immigrated to the United States in 1947 where she became a U.S. citizen. She married Norman C. Lindahl Jan. 5, 1952 in Lombard, IL and he preceded her in death, Mar. 2, 2007. She was also preceded in death by a son, Conrad in 2006 and her daughter, Kristine Lindahl.
Irmgard was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield since 1984. She was proud of her German heritage. She spent many hours translating original church records from German to English. She taught German at Springfield Lutheran High School from 1984 until her retirement in 1995.
Irmgard is survived by many friends including Diana Skube and Sheryl Meyer who cared for her.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Old Salem Cemetery, west of Springfield. Pastor's Greg Busboom and Pam Mitcham will officiate. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date after Christmas. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church or Springfield Lutheran High School.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West. 217-544-5424 Online condolences may be made at www.bischfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019