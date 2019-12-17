Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Salem Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Irmgard Lindahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irmgard K. Lindahl


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irmgard K. Lindahl Obituary
Irmgard K. Lindahl 1924 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Irmgard K. Lindahl, 95, of Springfield, passed away at Memorial Medical Center at 8:10 am Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She was born in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 6, 1925 the daughter of Rudolf and Ennytte (Lorat) Kaminski. Mrs. Lindahl worked as an interpreter and translator for the British HQ in Berlin and immigrated to the United States in 1947 where she became a U.S. citizen. She married Norman C. Lindahl Jan. 5, 1952 in Lombard, IL and he preceded her in death, Mar. 2, 2007. She was also preceded in death by a son, Conrad in 2006 and her daughter, Kristine Lindahl.
Irmgard was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield since 1984. She was proud of her German heritage. She spent many hours translating original church records from German to English. She taught German at Springfield Lutheran High School from 1984 until her retirement in 1995.
Irmgard is survived by many friends including Diana Skube and Sheryl Meyer who cared for her.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Old Salem Cemetery, west of Springfield. Pastor's Greg Busboom and Pam Mitcham will officiate. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date after Christmas. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church or Springfield Lutheran High School.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West. 217-544-5424 Online condolences may be made at www.bischfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irmgard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -