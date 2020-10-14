Isiah Jenkins 2006 - 2020

Springfield , IL—Isiah Elias Jenkins was born on January 21, 2006 to Lyrin Borders and John Jenkins. Isiah grew up in Springfield, IL, where he was a Freshman at Lanphier High School.

On October 11, 2020, Isiah Elias Jenkins entered into God's Kingdom.

He leaves behind his mother, Lyrin Borders, father, John Jenkins and stepmother, Lynette Morales, big sister, Nevaeh Borders, his grandmothers Gale Borders and Mary Zingsheim , a grandfather Maurice Borders , and a huge host of other family members and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store