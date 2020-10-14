1/1
Isiah Jenkins
2006 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Isiah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isiah Jenkins 2006 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Isiah Elias Jenkins was born on January 21, 2006 to Lyrin Borders and John Jenkins. Isiah grew up in Springfield, IL, where he was a Freshman at Lanphier High School.
On October 11, 2020, Isiah Elias Jenkins entered into God's Kingdom.
He leaves behind his mother, Lyrin Borders, father, John Jenkins and stepmother, Lynette Morales, big sister, Nevaeh Borders, his grandmothers Gale Borders and Mary Zingsheim , a grandfather Maurice Borders , and a huge host of other family members and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved