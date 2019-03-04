|
|
Iva M. Gorwill 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Iva M. Gorwill, 95, of Springfield, died at 2:05 pm, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Villa Health Care East. She was born June 2, 1923 in Harlan, IA to Frank E. and Mildred R. (Bittle) Shepard, and they preceded her death. She married Donald J. Gorwill on November 25, 1942 and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2005.
Also preceding her in death are two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her family.
Iva was a resident of Springfield most of her life. She worked at Sangamo Electrict for 4 years, the Bobby Pin Factory for 5 years and at First Assembly of God, in a clerical position, retiring after 10 years of service. She was a member of First Assembly of God and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service:11:30 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Paul Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019