J. Earl Griffin 1958 - 2020
Glenarm, IL—J. Earl Griffin, 61, of Springfield, died at 12:12 pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on July 6, 1958, in Springfield, to Earl J. and Helen M. (Schmeltz) Griffin and they preceded him in death. He married Luann Lentz on September 15, 1990.
He is survived by his wife, Luann and son, Jason E. Griffin.
J. belonged to St. Agnes Catholic Church. He was a member of the NRA and was an active member of Springfield Tactical Shooting and IPSA. J. also belonged to Capital City Racing and US Roller Speed Skating. He was an avid photographer. J. worked at Metal Decor.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 11:30 am, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to , or St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020