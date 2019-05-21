|
|
Jack Allen Morris 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jack Allen Morris, 86, of Springfield, died at 3:30 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home with his son J.A. by his side. He was born June 22, 1932 in Hammond, IL to Orville and Agnes (Kurtz) Morris. He married Marlene Davey in 1955 and she preceded him in death in 1978. He married Naomi Faye in 1979 and she preceded him in death on July 4, 2014.
Survivors include two sons, Harold W. "Dave" (Kathy) Morris of IN and Jack Aaron (Vicki) Morris of Springfield; two grandchildren, Jayla Tolliver and Adam (Tessa) Morris; four great grandchildren, Ely & Bell Tolliver and Marco & Maya Morris; one sister, Helen Clark; special friend, Linda Hoppin; one niece, Judy; one nephew, Roger (Sue).
Jack was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers James Morris, at an early age, and Charles Brown.
He was a lifelong die hard Cubs fan and enjoyed fishing, golfing, vacationing and telling and receiving jokes.
He graduated from Illiopolis High School in 1950 and was drafted into the US Army at the age of 20 and served two years during the Korean War. He attended Brown's Business College and received a degree in Senior Accounting. His career in banking spanned forty years at three area banks.
Graveside Service: 10 am, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Chaplain Bob Dykman officiating. Military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019