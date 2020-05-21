The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Jack B. Stehn


1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jack B. Stehn, 90, of Springfield, passed away at 6:11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Jack was born on October 19, 1929 in Winona, Minnesota, the son of Lloyd J. and Myrtle Young Stehn. He married Barbara J. Kalmes on September 13, 1952 in Winona, Minnesota; she preceded him in death in 2013.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Jack was a 1947 graduate of Winona High School and earned his bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University in Winona, Minnesota. He was General Manager for Brad Ragan/Goodyear, retiring after 31 years. Jack enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, sports, boating, trips to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, hanging out at Saputo's and Lime Street, and rooting for the Minnesota Vikings (SKOL!). He was a member of the YMCA, Island Bay Yacht Club and the ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) group.
He is survived by his six children; two sons, Michael (Vicki) Stehn of Springfield and Tom (Arleen) Stehn of West Plaines, MO; four daughters, Suzanne (John) Sronce, Jackie (Mike) Kelly, Libbie (John) Tumulty, and Stacy (Jeff) Tatarek, all of Springfield; 13 grandchildren, Joseph, Janelle (Eric) and Sean Sronce; Anna and Nicholas Kelly; Gennie (Randy), Ryan (Kara), Nikki and Chris Stehn; Caitlin and Cory Tatarek; and Elizabeth and Sarah Stehn; six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Leilah and Nolan Link; Grant and Lydia Parkman; and McKenna Stehn; and companion, Donna Collins.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Family and friends can watch the Funeral Mass by visiting the website for Blessed Sacrament at https://bsps.org/. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield YMCA, 701 South 4th St., Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020
