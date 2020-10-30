1/1
Jack D. Kriel Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack D. Kriel, Jr. 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jack D. Kriel, Jr., 77, died on October 24, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur due to the effects of Parkinson's Disease and associated dementia.
Jack was born on February 12, 1943, in San Francisco, CA, the oldest son of John D. and Edna Baccaglio Kriel. He married Penny Wollan of Springfield on November 24, 1984, in Oakland, CA.
After spending his early years in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Orleans, Jack made the Bay Area his home, and later moved to Springfield in 1993. He graduated from Marin Catholic High School, attended St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, CA, and graduated from San Francisco State University.
After colorful and varied work experiences, Jack settled on construction, finally opening his own business, Jack Kriel Construction. He encapsulated his life in six words: "Went to Seminary, became a carpenter." A client once commented, "He's not a carpenter, he's a craftsman." Porches, decks, and remodels were his favorite projects.
A lifetime achievement came early in Jack's life when in 1970, he and a buddy bicycled from Savannah, Georgia to San Francisco. Oh, the stories that came from that ride.
Family and friends were the foundation of Jack's life. Those who love and remember him fondly include Penny Wollan-Kriel; son, John Langston Kriel (fiancée Shawn Sanes); daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Kriel; brother Nick (Lea) Kriel; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, sister Janetta, and brother Peter.
A Celebration of Life will be held when we can safely gather, laugh, tell stories, eat pie, and dance together once again.
Donations can be made to The Joy of Movement – Dance for Parkinson's, Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County, and Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
Visit lincolnlandcs.com for full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lincoln Land Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved