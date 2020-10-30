Jack D. Kriel, Jr. 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jack D. Kriel, Jr., 77, died on October 24, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur due to the effects of Parkinson's Disease and associated dementia.
Jack was born on February 12, 1943, in San Francisco, CA, the oldest son of John D. and Edna Baccaglio Kriel. He married Penny Wollan of Springfield on November 24, 1984, in Oakland, CA.
After spending his early years in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Orleans, Jack made the Bay Area his home, and later moved to Springfield in 1993. He graduated from Marin Catholic High School, attended St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park, CA, and graduated from San Francisco State University.
After colorful and varied work experiences, Jack settled on construction, finally opening his own business, Jack Kriel Construction. He encapsulated his life in six words: "Went to Seminary, became a carpenter." A client once commented, "He's not a carpenter, he's a craftsman." Porches, decks, and remodels were his favorite projects.
A lifetime achievement came early in Jack's life when in 1970, he and a buddy bicycled from Savannah, Georgia to San Francisco. Oh, the stories that came from that ride.
Family and friends were the foundation of Jack's life. Those who love and remember him fondly include Penny Wollan-Kriel; son, John Langston Kriel (fiancée Shawn Sanes); daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Kriel; brother Nick (Lea) Kriel; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, sister Janetta, and brother Peter.
A Celebration of Life will be held when we can safely gather, laugh, tell stories, eat pie, and dance together once again.
Donations can be made to The Joy of Movement – Dance for Parkinson's, Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County, and Abraham Lincoln Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
