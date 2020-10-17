1/1
Jack L. Chrans
1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jack L. Chrans, 81, of Springfield died at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL. He was born on August 12, 1939 in Springfield to Jack H. and Gisella K. (Kohlrus) Chrans. He married Janet Sue Beck on September 14, 1968.
Jack is survived by his wife, Janet Sue, of Springfield; sister Diann (Chuck) Tobias of Springfield; brother, Tom (Marlene) Chrans of Rochester, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Michael Anthony.
Jack was a resident of Springfield all of his life. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and co-owned Capital City Barbershop for many years. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. In his free time, Jack enjoyed fishing, gardening, and had an interest in wood carving.
Visitation: 10:30-11:30 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Joseph's Church in Springfield or the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
