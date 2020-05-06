|
|
Jack L. Frashier 1940 - 2020
Rural Cass County, IL—Jack L. Frashier, 80, of rural Cass County, passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Jack was born April 12, 1940, in Ripley, West Virginia to Herschel and Gertrude Frashier.
He leaves behind his wife, Beth Frashier, a daughter, Laura (George) Fischer of Wauconda, IL, and a son George (Lori) Frashier of Gibson City, IL . His six grandchildren include Gabi (Jack) McDonald, Rachel Blum, Schuyler Frashier, Garrett Frashier, Keegan Frashier, and Maysen Frashier.
Jack received a degree in Business from Marshall University in 1962. He taught and coached in Caldwell, Ohio before entering the Insurance business in Ohio and Indiana. In 1969, he became the Manager/Agent of Cass County Mutual in Virginia, IL. He later started the Jack Frashier Agency and purchased the Sudbrink Agency in Beardstown, IL. He retired in 2005 and enjoyed golf, reading about history, and supporting Marshall University sports.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are being held for Jack as per his request. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is assisting the Frashier family. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 7 to May 8, 2020