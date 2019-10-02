Home

Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
Jack L. "Coach" Gooding Jr.


1941 - 2019
Jack L. "Coach" Gooding Jr. Obituary
Jack L. "Coach" Gooding Jr. 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jack Lloyd Gooding Jr. (Coach), 78, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO surrounded by his family.
He was born January 10, 1941 in Des Moines, IA to Velma (Steel) and Jack L. Gooding Sr. They resided in Peoria, IL before moving to Springfield, IL at an early age. After graduating from Lanphier High School in 1959, he married Judy Evans in 1962.
Jack worked for the Secretary of State as a Purchasing Agent as well as the Contract Division at CMS; retiring from the State in 2003. He also served as Secretary Treasure of the Illinois Association of Public Procurement and later as President. He received his certification as a Professional Public Buyer for NIGP, also having served on the Secretary of State for the Data Security Standards Council. Prior to this, he worked for the Golden Bear restaurant in Springfield and Carbondale, IL and served as President of the Restaurant Association. Jack also spent several years working for Dale Carnegie as a sales rep and instructor.
Jack was an avid fisherman, having participated in numerous fishing tournaments and for many years, held offices in the local, state and federal Bass Association. In addition to his love for fishing, he was an exceptionally talented wood worker, having created many beautiful pieces as well as furniture for both family and friends. He was very involved with the Jaycees in both Carbondale and Chatham for many years, including coaching softball while in Chatham. Traveling was a large part of his life, traveling throughout the United States, Europe and various cruises. Jack and Judy spent many winters in Texas and Florida in their RV.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gary Jack and Thomas. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, his daughter JoLynn Crain of Williamsville, IL and son Jay Gooding (Kim) of Lake St. Louis, MO. He is also survived by grandchildren: JacLyn, Brittani, Shelby (Nellie) and Kerstie (Corey) and two great grandsons, brother Garry Gooding (Sarah) of Santa Rosa, CA and sister-in-law Mary Gooding of Deer Creek, IL as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. Springfield, IL where the family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 and where a funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
