Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
2941 S. Koke Mill Rd.
Springfield, IL
Jack McCarty


1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jack McCarty, 75, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, Springfield. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 11 am at First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield. A private interment will be held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia, IL.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
