Jack McCarty 1943 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jack McCarty, 75, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Services are under the direction of Bisch Funeral Home West, Springfield. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral service at 11 am at First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield. A private interment will be held at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia, IL.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 2941 S. Koke Mill Rd., Springfield, IL 62711.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019