Jack R. Milbourn 1936 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Jack R. Milbourn passed away on the evening of Sunday, August 23, 2020.

He was born October 24, 1936 near Marshall, Illinois to Emory "Bud" and Gertrude (Layton) Milbourn. He was raised in Paris, Illinois with his brothers, Jim and Bill.

Jack graduated from Paris High School and later moved to Indianapolis to begin his training and career in the orthotics industry. He excelled in his field earning the credential of Certified Orthotist. He served his country in the Army National Guard as a medic. He moved to Springfield in 1969 and founded Illini Brace and Limb company and provided orthotic services to thousands of patients in central Illinois. He earned two patents for orthopedic devices he invented.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly. He loved helping others and had a generous, giving heart. He enjoyed music and travel. He earned his pilot's license and enjoyed flying, scuba diving and boating. He was a devoted Christian active in several churches in his life including Calvary Church and Restoration Church.

He is survived by his wife Janet, two sons; a stepson; stepdaughter and grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home.



