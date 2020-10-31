1/1
Jack S. Dolan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack S. Dolan 1935 - 2020
Leland Grove, IL—Jack S. Dolan, 85, of Springfield, died at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.
Jack was born September 1, 1935 in Crossett, AR the son of Norman and Ocie Dolan.
He attended Warner Brown School of Nursing in El Dorado, AR, St. John's School of Anesthesia in Springfield, and the University of St. Francis in Joliet. Jack joined the community of Springfield in 1958. He worked at St. John's Hospital as a nurse-anesthetist and at Springfield Anesthesia, Ltd. for 36 years.
His faith was an important part of his life and enjoyed the friendships he made as a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Being involved in the community was important to Jack; he volunteered at St. John's Third Age Living and Volunteers for Caregiving for ten years. He was also a former member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
Jack considered his education and the ability to play the piano and organ as his greatest accomplishments. He enjoyed music, flowers, and animals. Jack will be remembered as a kind and compassionate gentleman who loved is family, friends, and church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Gates, and Jean Carter.
He is survived by one brother: Frank Dolan of Crossett, AR.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: will begin with a visitation from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 140 guests at one time.
Entombment will follow at Oak Ridge Chapel Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704, or to Catholic Charities of Springfield, 120 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703, or to Inner City Mission of Springfield, P.O. Box 8148, Springfield, IL 62791.
Jack's family and friends would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the care and comfort provided over the last several weeks by Elara Caring Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved