Jack S. Dolan 1935 - 2020
Leland Grove, IL—Jack S. Dolan, 85, of Springfield, died at 8:58 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.
Jack was born September 1, 1935 in Crossett, AR the son of Norman and Ocie Dolan.
He attended Warner Brown School of Nursing in El Dorado, AR, St. John's School of Anesthesia in Springfield, and the University of St. Francis in Joliet. Jack joined the community of Springfield in 1958. He worked at St. John's Hospital as a nurse-anesthetist and at Springfield Anesthesia, Ltd. for 36 years.
His faith was an important part of his life and enjoyed the friendships he made as a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Being involved in the community was important to Jack; he volunteered at St. John's Third Age Living and Volunteers for Caregiving for ten years. He was also a former member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
Jack considered his education and the ability to play the piano and organ as his greatest accomplishments. He enjoyed music, flowers, and animals. Jack will be remembered as a kind and compassionate gentleman who loved is family, friends, and church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Gates, and Jean Carter.
He is survived by one brother: Frank Dolan of Crossett, AR.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: will begin with a visitation from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jim Isaacson, S.J.C., celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 140 guests at one time.
Entombment will follow at Oak Ridge Chapel Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704, or to Catholic Charities of Springfield, 120 S. 11th St., Springfield, IL 62703, or to Inner City Mission of Springfield, P.O. Box 8148, Springfield, IL 62791.
Jack's family and friends would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the care and comfort provided over the last several weeks by Elara Caring Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
