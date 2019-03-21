|
Jack Theo "Ted" Wise 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jack Theo "Ted" Wise, 65 of Springfield, IL, passed away on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at his home.
Ted was born April 23, 1953 in Jacksonville, IL, the son of Jack Theo and Velma Snyder Wise. He married Karen Drake in December 1989 on a boat in Cancun and again (legally) in March 1990.
Ted was a 1971 graduate of Jacksonville High School and a 1975 graduate of Southern Illinois University with a degree in animal science. A talented football player and wrestler in high school, he was a member of the SIU Saluki Football Team playing nose guard and linebacker from 1971 – 1975 and was given the Harry Bobbitt Spirit Award. During his career, he worked as a hog farmer, pellet mill manager and then spent many years in sales of specialty animal feeds. Most recently he worked for Sacred Heart-Griffin HS and the New Berlin School District as a substitute teacher stating that 1st grade was his most interesting assignment! Since 2002, Coach "Teddy" Wise was a beloved part of the Sacred Heart-Griffin football staff coaching the defensive line and assisting with strength training. He was a WWII and aviation history enthusiast, a committed and involved member of the First Church of the Brethren and enjoyed visiting his son in Florida and grandchildren in Texas whenever he could. He had recently started ballroom dance lessons with his wife and despite a lack of rhythm, truly believed he was a Fred Astaire in the making.
He was preceded in death by his father Jack Wise. He is survived by his mother Velma Wise, wife Karen Drake Wise, son Jack Wise III (Mabely), sister Mary Todd Kaercher (Carl) and their two sons Mark Kritz (Migena) and Joseph Kaercher (Toni), stepdaughter Jennifer Slightom-Jones (Bryan), grandchildren Corrigan & Zoë Jones, and additional nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews who all loved Uncle Ted.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home Virden, IL. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Griffin West Campus Gymnasium Springfield, IL. Rev. Dr. Bobbi Dykma officiating. An informal come and go reception will follow services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SHG Annual Fund in memory of Ted Wise or First Church of the Brethren Springfield, IL. Please visit www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com to leave a comment for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019