Jackie "Jack" E. Pascoe Sr. 1932 - 2020
Carlinville, IL—Jackie (Jack) Earl Pascoe, 87, of Carlinville left this world on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Carlinville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. He was born July 25, 1932, the son of William G. and Vivian (Sargent) Pascoe. He married Sondra D. (Bering) Pascoe on November 12, 1955, who preceded him in death on February 17, 2015.
Jack was a proud and devoted father to Jackie "Butch" Earl (Eunsun) Pascoe, Jr. of Springfield, IL; Jeffrey D. (Tammy) Pascoe of Missouri; Jerrold C. Pascoe of Pawnee, IL; Jaylene B. Pascoe (James) Martin of Virginia; and JuDee A. Pascoe (Robert) Lair of Carlinville, IL. He will also be missed by his favorite nephew, Mike Anders, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an accomplished restauranteur, former mayor of Carlinville, and a U.S. Army veteran. He was also a member of the Elks, Moose and American Legion.
