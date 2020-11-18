1/1
Jackie Murriell Daniels
1950 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Jackie Murriell Daniels 70, transitioned from this life to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on February 18, 1950 in Springfield IL to Eugene M. and Lillie Mae (Mc Daniel) Daniels.
Funeral Services, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation:3:00pm-4:00pm. Service 4:00pm-5:00pm. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. TRay McJunkins Officiating.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
Interment, Oak Ridge Cemetery.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
NOV
21
Service
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
