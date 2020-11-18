Jackie Murriell Daniels 1950 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Jackie Murriell Daniels 70, transitioned from this life to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. He was born on February 18, 1950 in Springfield IL to Eugene M. and Lillie Mae (Mc Daniel) Daniels.

Funeral Services, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Visitation:3:00pm-4:00pm. Service 4:00pm-5:00pm. Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Rev. TRay McJunkins Officiating.

Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.

Interment, Oak Ridge Cemetery.

CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE



