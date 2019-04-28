|
Jackie "Jack" Rogers 1932 - 2019
Illiopolis, IL—Jackie "Jack" Rogers, 86, of Illiopolis, died April 27, 2019 at Imboden Creek Living Center in Decatur.
Jack was born July 17, 1932 in Illiopolis, the son of Jesse and Elsie Rogers. Jack served as a Sergeant in the Marines from 1950-1953, which is where he met his wife of 64 years, Joella, while she was serving in the Navy. They married December 17, 1954. He retired from Borden Chemical Co. in Illiopolis after 37 years. Jack enjoyed his family, camping, fishing and endless hours working in their beautiful yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Homer; Robert E. and Jesse (Sam); sisters, Joyce Thompson and Sue Hohenstein.
He is survived by his wife Joella; daughter Debbie (Jerry) Sullivan of Decatur; sons David (Deborah) Rogers of Illiopolis; Tim (Cindy) Rogers of Ruskin, FL.; brother Frank (Terri) Rogers of Avondale, AZ; sister Linda LaTessa of Springfield. Grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Jensen; Matt (Erin) Rotz; Cint Sullivan (girlfriend Kayley Stock); Christy (Adam) Smith; Step grandchildren, Alicia (Brad) Mullen; Tiffany (Wade) Cox. 6 great grandchildren, 6 great step grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 7th St., Illiopolis. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Reverend Melissa Ebken officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
"Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years."
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019