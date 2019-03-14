|
|
Jaclyn D. Tennant 1983 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Jaclyn D. (Prater) Tennant, 35, of Springfield, began her journey to be with God on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home. Jackie was born August 23, 1983, the only child of Dennis and Rosalee Trater.
On August 28, 2018, she married Milton (Milt) Tennant, Jr. and he survives. Jackie provided the world with daughters Jessie Prater and Jane Blackman. Along with her two daughters, Jackie is also survived by her mother Rosalee Conder, uncle David Pope, and several aunts and cousins.
Jackie sought an education and received a degree as an Account Analyst.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Prater, grandfather John Pope and uncle Robert Pope.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, Springfield, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019