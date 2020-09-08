Jacob Inskip 2002 - 2020

1/1
Springfield, IL—Jacob K. Inskip, 18, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Springfield.
He was born on April 9, 2002, the son of Mickey Inskip and Brandy Allen.
Jacob loved fishing, riding motorcylces and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one uncle.
Jacob is survived by his father, Mickey Inskip (Jessica); mother, Brandy Allen; two brothers, Gaven Osburn and Brayden Rigg; three sisters, Kaylee, Hayden and Delaynie Inskip; girlfriend, Haylee Catalano; grandparents Greg and Cassandra Crawford and several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th Street, Springfield, IL. 62702. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00am at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Jacob's family.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines family and friends are asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
