Jacob Inskip 2002 - 2020

Jacob Inskip 2002 - 2020Springfield, IL—Jacob K. Inskip, 18, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Springfield.He was born on April 9, 2002, the son of Mickey Inskip and Brandy Allen.Jacob loved fishing, riding motorcylces and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one uncle.Jacob is survived by his father, Mickey Inskip (Jessica); mother, Brandy Allen; two brothers, Gaven Osburn and Brayden Rigg; three sisters, Kaylee, Hayden and Delaynie Inskip; girlfriend, Haylee Catalano; grandparents Greg and Cassandra Crawford and several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home, 530 N. 5th Street, Springfield, IL. 62702. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00am at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to Jacob's family.Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines family and friends are asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing